Pick your Liverpool team to face West Ham
Last Updated: 07/08/18 1:24pm
Liverpool kick off their 2018/19 Premier League season against West Ham - but who should be in Jurgen Klopp’s first XI?
There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Reds following the arrival of some exciting summer signings.
Liverpool vs West Ham
August 12, 2018, 12:30pm
Live on
But we want to know which ones make it into the starting line-up for the opener against West Ham at Anfield on Sunday.
Use our team selector below to choose a formation and pick your team. You can then share your XI with your friends on social media and send it to us @SkySportsPL...
Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.