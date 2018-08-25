Jurgen Klopp says Loris Karius is 'a fantastic goalkeeper'

0:58 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discusses Loris Karius' loan move to Besiktas Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discusses Loris Karius' loan move to Besiktas

Jurgen Klopp has praised goalkeeper Loris Karius after his loan move to Besiktas was confirmed on Saturday.

The 25-year-old joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal, after making way for £67m summer signing Alisson.

Karius received criticism for his display in last season's 3-1 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, and subsequently apologised on social media.

However, Liverpool manager Klopp has given his full support to the German after the move.

Klopp said: "We said goodbye yesterday. He’s really looking forward to it so that’s good. It’s good for him.

"I really think Loris is a fantastic goalkeeper and is a very good goalkeeper age.

"A lot of people speak now about our improved defence and as good as Alisson was in the last three games, in most of the games when we were already really good and that he was not here, it was Loris in goal and he did a lot of good things.

"When I saw the Besiktas team, that’s a quite experienced team. I think they have a good chance to win the league in Turkey so that’s cool.

"Now they have a really good goalkeeper and I’m happy for him and he was very happy about that opportunity as well."