Arsenal sign midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Lorient

Matteo Guendouzi is Unai Emery's fifth summer signing

Arsenal have signed midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from French Ligue 2 side Lorient.

Sky sources understand the fee for the 19-year-old will be in the region of £8m.

Who is Matteo Guendouzi?

Guendouzi started his career at the Paris Saint-Germain academy before joining Lorient's academy in 2014.

He made his first-team debut for Lorient aged 17 in October 2016 and went on to make 30 appearances.

Matteo Guendouzi in action for FC Lorient

He is a France youth international, having represented them at under-18, under-19 and under-20 level.

Head coach Unai Emery said: "We are delighted Matteo is joining us. He is a talented young player and a lot of clubs were interested in him.

"He has big potential and gained good first-team experience last season with Lorient.

"He wants to learn and improve and will be an important part of our first-team squad."

Guendouzi joins Lucas Torreira who was signed from Sampdoria

Guendouzi is Arsenal's fifth signing of the summer, joining goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos and midfielder Lucas Torreira.