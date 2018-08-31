Unai Emery answers journalist's phone during Arsenal news conference

0:33 Find out what happened when Unai Emery's news conference was interrupted by a phone call! Find out what happened when Unai Emery's news conference was interrupted by a phone call!

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gave a caller a moment to remember on Friday when he answered a journalist's phone during his media conference.

While answering questions on Mesut Ozil's fitness, the boss was interrupted by a phone ringing on the desk directly in front of him.

Swiftly taking control of the situation, Emery decided not to keep the caller hanging - instead mischievously opting to take the call himself.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's Super Sunday trip to Cardiff, the head coach took the interruption in good spirits, telling the caller: "Hi, I am Unai Emery. How are you? Yes, we are working."

