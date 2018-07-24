Everton complete deal to sign Richarlison from Watford on five-year deal

Everton have completed the signing of Richarlison from Watford on a five-year contract, according to Sky sources.

We reported on Monday that Richarlison had passed his medical and was all set to link up with new Everton boss Marco Silva - who signed him for Watford last summer.

The 21-year-old former Fluminense player scored five goals in his first 12 Premier League matches, but then went without a goal from November onwards.

More to follow ...