Everton News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Everton complete deal to sign Richarlison from Watford on five-year deal

Last Updated: 24/07/18 6:49pm

Everton have completed the signing of Richarlison from Watford on a five-year contract, according to Sky sources.

We reported on Monday that Richarlison had passed his medical and was all set to link up with new Everton boss Marco Silva - who signed him for Watford last summer.

The 21-year-old former Fluminense player scored five goals in his first 12 Premier League matches, but then went without a goal from November onwards.

More to follow ...

Fantasy Football is back!

Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK