Everton complete deal to sign Richarlison from Watford on five-year deal
Last Updated: 24/07/18 6:49pm
Everton have completed the signing of Richarlison from Watford on a five-year contract, according to Sky sources.
We reported on Monday that Richarlison had passed his medical and was all set to link up with new Everton boss Marco Silva - who signed him for Watford last summer.
The 21-year-old former Fluminense player scored five goals in his first 12 Premier League matches, but then went without a goal from November onwards.
More to follow ...
