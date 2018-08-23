Harrison Reed close to Blackburn loan from Southampton

Southampton's Harrison Reed is close to joining Blackburn on loan, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the deal will not contain any options or obligations to buy the midfielder permanently.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray said earlier this week that he wanted to get three or four new faces before the loan window deadline on August 31 and that the club were "tip-toeing closer to one of the transfer targets".

He said: "I am pretty confident that this particular one will happen before the weekend hopefully.

"I just feel they need a little bit of help as it would be difficult to go for the next five months with the group we've got.

Tony Mowbray wants three of four new faces before the August 31 loan deadline.

"Ideally before the window shuts we add two, three, or four to the group and get on with it."

The 23-year-old Reed - a product of Southampton's academy - spent last season on loan at Norwich City and started 36 of their Championship games.