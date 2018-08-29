Rafa Benitez tells Newcastle fans not to worry after Nottingham Forest loss

1:32 Rafa Benitez reacts to Newcastle's defeat to Nottingham Forest Rafa Benitez reacts to Newcastle's defeat to Nottingham Forest

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez urged for calm after a 3-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The loss continued an indifferent start to the season for the Magpies, who have taken one point from three Premier League matches.

There have also been frustrations aired towards Newcastle owner Mike Ashley due to a lack of transfers in the summer.

But asked whether fans should be worried, Benitez said: "No, don't be concerned. They knew at the beginning it would be a difficult start to the season so we must just keep working and carrying on.

"I am disappointed. Everyone could see what happened. I didn't like the beginning of the game - I think the team reacted well.

"We didn't have much control but we were close, maybe we are missing the final pass to create the more clear chance. When we had the draw and we were there, everyone saw what happened."

After falling behind to an early goal from Daryl Murphy, Newcastle levelled with their first shot on target in the 92nd minute from Salomon Rondon.

But Forest replied with two goals, either side of Ayoze Perez being denied a penalty for a challenge by goalkeeper Luke Steele.

Benitez added: "We are disappointed, we lost the game, and even more was the way we lost, we conceded an early goal, they were not creating clear chances, we didn't have clear chances either.

Salomon Rondon had briefly pulled Newcastle level in the second minute of injury-time

"We could see what happened at the end, the way you lose you have to be disappointed, it's not the first time this year this has happened.

"The positive thing for me is you could see the reaction from the team and then we have to manage the situation better.

"The decisions weren't in our favour and it was difficult to take.

"A lot of players seem to do well in terms of effort, they were working hard, it was a question of managing the final minutes better. After the penalty appeal we had the feeling we deserved more."