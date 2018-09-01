Rafael Benitez says Newcastle's tactics at Manchester City were justified but there is still work to do

Rafael Benitez saluted Newcastle's effort and mentality after a wonder strike from Kyle Walker saw them lose 2-1 at Manchester City.

The Magpies were on course for an unlikely point at the home of the champions when DeAndre Yedlin cancelled out Raheem Sterling's opener, but Walker's rasping drive saw City clinch the victory.

Champions City are third in the table, two points behind Liverpool and Chelsea, while Newcastle are 18th, having taken just one point from their four games.

Newcastle lined up with a 5-4-1 formation for last weekend's 2-1 home loss to Chelsea, and boss Benitez was criticised for the defensive approach he had adopted.

2:39 Highlights: Man City 2-1 Newcastle Highlights: Man City 2-1 Newcastle

Having set them up defensively again at City, the Spaniard said: "I am disappointed because we lost - it doesn't matter against which team.

"They won because they are a good team, but we were in the game. We were close to maybe getting something and that is the positive thing for the future - to see a team that is trying to do what they have to do to maximise what we have.

"We have to do what we did, and we did well but still we need something more if we want to get points against this team, especially away.

The team effort was there, the mentality was there - you could see the players fighting for each other.

"I'm really pleased with that but really disappointed because we have to manage better to get results here."