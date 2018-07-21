Manchester City waiting to decide whether Phil Foden leaves on loan

Phil Foden started for Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are yet to decide whether youngsters like Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz will leave on loan.

Both Foden and Diaz started as City kicked off their pre-season with a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Saturday morning.

However, having only played a handful of games between them last season, they could be set for loan spells to gain experience.

"We will decide on them at the end of pre-season," said City boss Guardiola.

"As soon as people come back we will know what we need for the games against Chelsea [in the Community Shield] and Arsenal."

Riyad Mahrez made his first appearance for Manchester City

City were without all of their 16 World Cup players for the game against Dortmund, but Joe Hart played 45 minutes of the match.

Hart is yet to play in the Premier League for Guardiola and spent last season on loan with West Ham.

"Despite the decision nobody can doubt Joe's quality as a goalkeeper or what he has done in the last 10 to 12 years," said Guardiola.

"We have four goalkeepers, we decided today to use Claudio Bravo and Joe Hart. What Joe has done in the past 12 years in undeniable and we know his quality."

Joe Hart made a rare appearance for City in Chicago

Mario Gotze scored the only goal of the pre-season clash from the penalty spot after Oleks Zinchenko had brought down Christian Pulisic.

New signing Riyad Mahrez made his first appearance for City and went closest to scoring with a free-kick that was tipped over the bar.

"We did many good things," said Guardiola. "It is really good for the future. We played against one of the best teams in Germany and we did many good things.

"We spoke in the week about courage, intensity and a desire to play. The players did very well and I am so satisfied with the performance of these guys."