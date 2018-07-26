Manchester City's only potential weakness is in defensive midfield

Pep Guardiola guided Manchester City to the title last year

Manchester City are Premier League title favourites after last year's record-breaking success, but much could depend on whether they are able to add depth to their midfield. Here, Nick Wright examines the only potential flaw in their squad...

There were no protests from Pep Guardiola when asked about Jorginho's decision to join Chelsea last week. Manchester City seemed to have the midfielder in the bag having agreed a fee with Napoli, but Guardiola was magnanimous about his change of heart. "I'm not disappointed," he said. "In the end, my advice for the players is that they go where they want to go."

Guardiola has projected the same attitude this week, insisting City's failure to land Jorginho does not necessarily mean they will sign another midfielder. "Maybe, maybe not, we will see," he said in a press conference on Tuesday. "In this moment, we have a good enough squad. We can handle players in different positions."

Privately, however, Guardiola might admit there is a little more urgency than he is letting on. City have strengthened an already formidable attack with the signing of Riyad Mahrez. They bolstered their defence with the addition of Aymeric Laporte in January. But in defensive midfield, they look light.

Fernandinho was outstanding there last season, of course, even contributing five goals and three assists, but he turned 33 in May and heads into his sixth season at the club having played nearly a thousand more Premier League minutes than any other City player since 2013/14. Brazil's World Cup campaign kept him busy during the summer, too.

Fernandinho has played 13,253 Premier League minutes for City

It is a considerable strain on a player entering the latter years of his career, and while there were no obvious signs of age last season, a deeper dive into the data hints at a drop in intensity. According to Premier League tracking records, Fernandinho went from averaging 48 sprints per 90 minutes in 2016/17 to 41 per 90 minutes last season.

It is one of the reasons why City were willing to spend £46.5m on Jorginho, who is seven years younger, but an even more pressing issue is their lack of depth in the position. Beyond Fernandinho, City's defensive midfield options are limited to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabian Delph, who Guardiola prefers to use as full-backs, and Ilkay Gundogan, who is a naturally offensive player.

Guardiola has, of course, had great success when adapting players to new positions in the past, but the demands of Fernandinho's role in the team should not be underestimated. The Brazilian did not dominate headlines last season, but it was largely thanks to his defensive security that Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva were able to flourish in the centre.

1:13 Pep Guardiola says City are not in for Miralem Pjanic Pep Guardiola says City are not in for Miralem Pjanic

Fernandinho plugged the gaps in midfield, dropped into City's backline when required, and made more tackles and interceptions combined (109) than any of his team-mates. He was invaluable in possession too. Fernandinho rarely plays the final pass - seven City players created more chances than him last season - but attacks usually start at his feet.

According to Opta, the Brazilian averaged more touches per 90 minutes than any other City player last season, while only Nicolas Otamendi averaged more passes. In November, he was described as one of the world's top three holding midfielders by Guardiola. "He gives us a lot with the ball and without the ball," he added.

It all underlines the challenge for City when it comes to reinforcing the position. In Jorginho, who boasts the same blend of technical excellence and defensive nous as Fernandinho, they thought they had found the perfect solution. But who do they turn to next?

Fernandinho played a key role for Manchester City last season

There are not many players around with the necessary breadth of attributes for the role. City have been linked with Miralem Pjanic, but the Bosnian is a key figure for Juventus, which would make a deal difficult, and Guardiola has already rejected the possibility of signing him. "He is a top player but we are not interested," he said this week.

Perhaps City's eyes are elsewhere, but there is no guarantee that anyone they bring in will be able to slot into the system quite as seamlessly as Fernandinho. City were record-breakingly brilliant last season but the new campaign brings new challenges. Lightening the load on the man who holds it all together should be a priority.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.