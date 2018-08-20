Pep Guardiola rejects Jose Mourinho's jibe over TV documentary

1:04 Pep Guardiola has defended the TV documentary on Manchester City Pep Guardiola has defended the TV documentary on Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has hit back at Jose Mourinho after accusations that Manchester City lacked class over a behind-the-scenes TV documentary.

A film crew followed Guardiola's side as they won last season's Premier League with one episode featuring City's December win at Old Trafford, with the narration saying: "Guardiola versus Mourinho once more; possession versus defence; attacking football versus 'park-the-bus'".

Asked about the programme's publicity, Mourinho told Sky Sports on August 17: "You don't need to be disrespectful to have a fantastic movie.

"You can be a rich club and buy the best players in the world but you cannot buy class and they showed that clearly."

Speaking after City's 6-1 Super Sunday demolition of Huddersfield, Guardiola was asked for his thoughts on Mourinho's comments.

The Spaniard said: "That is true, you cannot buy class. I agree with Jose. We cannot buy class.

"I think we lived an amazing season with cameras. We did it for ourselves. I don't agree with Jose in terms of disrespectful. This was not our intention - it was to film last season.

"It is a club trying to grow, trying to win titles, like all the big teams in the world.

We did it for ourselves and our fans to see what happens inside the locker room. It is Jose's opinion. Other guys will say, 'We like' and other guys will say, 'No'."