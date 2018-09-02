John Stones upset by Raheem Sterling treatment at World Cup

Raheem Sterling celebrates his opener alongside team-mates John Stones and Kyle Walker

John Stones felt Raheem Sterling deserved more credit for his World Cup performances and admitted he was upset by the negativity levelled at his Manchester City team-mate.

Sterling scored his second goal in three games against Newcastle United on Saturday, but could not find the net for England during their seven games in Russia.

The 23-year-old scored 23 goals in all competitions last season for his club, but his last international goal came in a 2-0 win over Estonia back in November 2015.

Sterling became the target of some criticism during the tournament, something Stones felt was unjustified.

Sterling in action for England against Sweden at the World Cup

"Raz was unbelievable in the World Cup," said Stones.

"I know he got a lot of negativity towards him but what he brought to the team, he terrorised defences and it got overshadowed.

2:39 Man City 2-1 Newcastle Man City 2-1 Newcastle

"On a personal level I was upset for Raheem because what he brings to his team, as we saw with his goal against Newcastle, is immense."

Sterling was an integral part of Gareth Southgate's attacking unit, comprising Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard and captain Harry Kane, as England reached the semi-final stage in Russia.

The City centre-back felt Sterling's contributions across the pitch were undervalued.

Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring against Panama with Sterling and Harry Maguire

"It's not just about goals, he creates chances, takes on his full-back - he does everything right and more and I hope if we do play for England that one goes in and that is that, and we can put it to bed,' said Stones.

"If that happens, he can go on to show the world how good he is.

"He has such a great mentality, to keep coming out every week and doing what he does, and brush it all aside."