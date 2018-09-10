Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker named on FIFPro World XI shortlist
Pogba, Hazard, Salah and De Bruyne head up 16 current Premier League players nominated, with Ozil and Sanchez losing their places on the list
By Zinny Boswell
Last Updated: 10/09/18 3:17pm
England's World Cup stars Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker have been included on FIFPro's 55-man shortlist for the 2018 World XI.
Premier League champions Manchester City have three players involved on the shortlist, including Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva following their record-breaking season.
Meanwhile, their city rivals Manchester United received four nominations with Paul Pogba - who won the World Cup with France, David de Gea, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku all selected.
However, United's Alexis Sanchez lost his place on the list following a tricky debut season at Old Trafford, with former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, currently of LA Galaxy, also dropping out.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp saw five of his current squad included after reaching their first Champions League final since 2005. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are the only African players on the shortlist and they are joined by defensive duo Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren.
Chelsea only have two contenders with World Cup winner N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard nominated following their below-par Premier League season which saw them finish fifth.
None of the current Arsenal squad have been selected in this years shortlist with Mesut Ozil dropping out.
Everton's Yerry Mina, who is yet to make his debut for the club following his Deadline Day move from Barcelona, is included in the list. The defender scored three goals in three games for Colombia at the World Cup.
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been included after winning a third successive Champions League title with Real Madrid. Both he and Gianluigi Buffon have been on each list of 55 since its inception in 2004/05.
Real Madrid dominate the list with 11 of their current squad featured after last season's historic Champions League victory. Luka Modric, who won UEFA Player of the Year, is the stand-out among their nominations after taking Croatia to the World Cup final. However, Gareth Bale has not made the shortlist.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi returns, having been selected in the final XI last season, after winning the league and cup double in Spain. Messi's club-mate Philippe Coutinho - who left Liverpool in January to join Barcelona for £146m - is also included.
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are also among those in the shortlist after winning a domestic treble in France. Midfielder Marco Veratti has dropped out.
FIFPro's 55-man shortlist
Goalkeepers:
Gianluigi Buffon - Italy, Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain
Thibaut Courtois - Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid
David de Gea - Spain, Manchester United
Keylor Navas - Costa Rica, Real Madrid
Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Germany, Barcelona
Defenders:
Jordi Alba - Spain, FC Barcelona
Dani Alves - Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Daniel Carvajal - Spain, Real Madrid
Giorgio Chiellini - Italy, Juventus
Virgil van Dijk - The Netherlands, Southampton/Liverpool
Diego Godin - Uruguay, Atletico Madrid
Mats Hummels - Germany, Bayern Munchen
Joshua Kimmich - Germany, Bayern Munchen
Dejan Lovren - Croatia, Liverpool
Marcelo - Brazil, Real Madrid
Yerry Mina - Colombia, Barcelona/Everton
Benjamin Pavard - France, VfB Stuttgart
Gerard Pique - Spain, Barcelona
Sergio Ramos - Spain, Real Madrid
Thiago Silva - Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Kieran Trippier - England, Tottenham Hotspur
Samuel Umtiti - France, Barcelona
Raphael Varane - France, Real Madrid
Sime Vrsaljko - Croatia, Atletico Madrid/Inter
Kyle Walker - England, Manchester City
Midfielders:
Sergio Busquets - Spain, Barcelona
Casemiro - Brazil, Real Madrid
Philippe Coutinho - Brazil, Liverpool/FC Barcelona
Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium, Manchester City
Eden Hazard - Belgium, Chelsea
Andres Iniesta - Spain, Barcelona/Vissel Kobe
Isco - Spain, Real Madrid
N'Golo Kante - France, Chelsea
Toni Kroos - Germany, Real Madrid
Nemanja Matic - Serbia, Manchester United
Luka Modric - Croatia, Real Madrid
Paul Pogba - France, Manchester United
Ivan Rakitic - Croatia, Barcelona
David Silva - Spain, Manchester City
Arturo Vidal - Chile, Bayern Munchen/Barcelona
Attackers:
Karim Benzema - France, Real Madrid
Edinson Cavani - Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain
Paulo Dybala - Juventus, Argentina
Antoine Griezmann - France, Atletico Madrid
Harry Kane - England, Tottenham Hotspur
Robert Lewandowski - Poland, FC Bayern Munchen
Romelu Lukaku - Belgium, Manchester United
Mario Mandzukic - Croatia, Juventus
Sadio Mane - Senegal, Liverpool
Kylian Mbappe - France, Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi - Argentina, Barcelona
Neymar Junior - Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal, Real Madrid /Juventus
Mohammed Salah - Egypt, Liverpool
Luis Suarez - Uruguay, Barcelona