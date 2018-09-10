Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker named on FIFPro World XI shortlist

Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier played a key role in England's World Cup campaign

England's World Cup stars Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker have been included on FIFPro's 55-man shortlist for the 2018 World XI.

Premier League champions Manchester City have three players involved on the shortlist, including Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva following their record-breaking season.

Meanwhile, their city rivals Manchester United received four nominations with Paul Pogba - who won the World Cup with France, David de Gea, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku all selected.

Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne won the Premier League with Manchester City

However, United's Alexis Sanchez lost his place on the list following a tricky debut season at Old Trafford, with former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, currently of LA Galaxy, also dropping out.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp saw five of his current squad included after reaching their first Champions League final since 2005. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are the only African players on the shortlist and they are joined by defensive duo Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren.

Chelsea only have two contenders with World Cup winner N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard nominated following their below-par Premier League season which saw them finish fifth.

None of the current Arsenal squad have been selected in this years shortlist with Mesut Ozil dropping out.

Everton's Yerry Mina, who is yet to make his debut for the club following his Deadline Day move from Barcelona, is included in the list. The defender scored three goals in three games for Colombia at the World Cup.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been included after winning a third successive Champions League title with Real Madrid. Both he and Gianluigi Buffon have been on each list of 55 since its inception in 2004/05.

Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are battling it out for individual awards

Real Madrid dominate the list with 11 of their current squad featured after last season's historic Champions League victory. Luka Modric, who won UEFA Player of the Year, is the stand-out among their nominations after taking Croatia to the World Cup final. However, Gareth Bale has not made the shortlist.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi returns, having been selected in the final XI last season, after winning the league and cup double in Spain. Messi's club-mate Philippe Coutinho - who left Liverpool in January to join Barcelona for £146m - is also included.

Lionel Messi has been included in the shortlist

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are also among those in the shortlist after winning a domestic treble in France. Midfielder Marco Veratti has dropped out.

FIFPro's 55-man shortlist

Goalkeepers:

Gianluigi Buffon - Italy, Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain

Thibaut Courtois - Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid

David de Gea - Spain, Manchester United

Keylor Navas - Costa Rica, Real Madrid

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Germany, Barcelona

Defenders:

Jordi Alba - Spain, FC Barcelona

Dani Alves - Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Daniel Carvajal - Spain, Real Madrid

Giorgio Chiellini - Italy, Juventus

Virgil van Dijk - The Netherlands, Southampton/Liverpool

Diego Godin - Uruguay, Atletico Madrid

Mats Hummels - Germany, Bayern Munchen

Joshua Kimmich - Germany, Bayern Munchen

Dejan Lovren - Croatia, Liverpool

Marcelo - Brazil, Real Madrid

Yerry Mina - Colombia, Barcelona/Everton

Benjamin Pavard - France, VfB Stuttgart

Gerard Pique - Spain, Barcelona

Sergio Ramos - Spain, Real Madrid

Thiago Silva - Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Kieran Trippier - England, Tottenham Hotspur

Samuel Umtiti - France, Barcelona

Raphael Varane - France, Real Madrid

Sime Vrsaljko - Croatia, Atletico Madrid/Inter

Kyle Walker - England, Manchester City

Midfielders:

Sergio Busquets - Spain, Barcelona

Casemiro - Brazil, Real Madrid

Philippe Coutinho - Brazil, Liverpool/FC Barcelona

Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium, Manchester City

Eden Hazard - Belgium, Chelsea

Andres Iniesta - Spain, Barcelona/Vissel Kobe

Isco - Spain, Real Madrid

N'Golo Kante - France, Chelsea

Toni Kroos - Germany, Real Madrid

Nemanja Matic - Serbia, Manchester United

Luka Modric - Croatia, Real Madrid

Paul Pogba - France, Manchester United

Ivan Rakitic - Croatia, Barcelona

David Silva - Spain, Manchester City

Arturo Vidal - Chile, Bayern Munchen/Barcelona

Attackers:

Karim Benzema - France, Real Madrid

Edinson Cavani - Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain

Paulo Dybala - Juventus, Argentina

Antoine Griezmann - France, Atletico Madrid

Harry Kane - England, Tottenham Hotspur

Robert Lewandowski - Poland, FC Bayern Munchen

Romelu Lukaku - Belgium, Manchester United

Mario Mandzukic - Croatia, Juventus

Sadio Mane - Senegal, Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe - France, Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi - Argentina, Barcelona

Neymar Junior - Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal, Real Madrid /Juventus

Mohammed Salah - Egypt, Liverpool

Luis Suarez - Uruguay, Barcelona