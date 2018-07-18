Fabio da Silva to leave Middlesbrough for Nantes
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 18/07/18 11:07am
Middlesbrough have agreed to allow defender Fabio da Silva to leave the club and join French side FC Nantes.
Boro say a deal has been agreed for the 28-year-old, and that he will depart with "the best wishes" of all at the club.
Fabio joined the Championship side from Cardiff City two years, and went on to make 54 appearances, scoring twice.
He joined Manchester United as a teenager, playing 56 times for the club, and has also won two caps for Brazil.
Fabio will come across a familiar face when the new Ligue 1 season begins - his twin brother Rafael currently plays for Lyon.
