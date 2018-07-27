Middlesbrough's clash with Sunderland abandoned at half-time because of fierce thunderstorm

0:43 Rain and thunder ruins Boro friendly Rain and thunder ruins Boro friendly

Middlesbrough were forced to abandon their pre-season friendly against Sunderland at half-time after Britain's hot summer came to an abrupt end.

A massive downpour forced players who were warming up at the break to rush off the field, with thunder and lightning ringing around the Riverside.

Boro announced soon after that the game, which was still goalless, had been abandoned in the interest of player safety with more than 7,500 inside the ground having to plan a trip home earlier than had been expected.

The home side also suffered an injury blow in the 45 minutes that were possible, with winger Adama Traore forced to leave the game after 20 minutes.

Traore had already been treated for a shoulder injury after a heavy fall, and he came off after aggravating the same area soon after.

The closest either team came to scoring happened seconds before the half-time whistle when Sunderland's Josh Maja beat Darren Randolph but saw his shot bounce away off the post.

