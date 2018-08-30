Marcelo Bielsa experience key for Leeds, says Tony Pulis

1:27 Tony Pulis calls Marcelo Bielsa a 'really top coach' ahead of their Sky Live clash Tony Pulis calls Marcelo Bielsa a 'really top coach' ahead of their Sky Live clash

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has praised Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa ahead of their Friday night match, live on Sky Sports Football.

The Championship's top two sides are level on 13 points, with Middlesbrough aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season and make it a third straight league win.

Leeds had not lost a game until Tuesday's 2-0 Carabao Cup second-round defeat to Preston North End, but Pulis is aware that victory against Bielsa's side will be a challenge.

He said: "I think it will be a tough game, they've got some good players and they've got a really top coach who knows what it's all about with the experience.

"I think they've needed someone with experience. Win, lose or draw we've had a good start to the season.

"It'll be a great game and Elland Road is a fantastic stadium, a great club with fantastic supporters," Puis said. "I was born in the 50s and I still remember how good they were back then.

"I remember going to watch them at Wolverhampton and it was an experience that will always stick with me. They're a great club and they've got a great manager.

"Under the lights, a sell-out - it'll be fabulous. He's (Marcelo Bielsa) my age and he's probably seen what they did in the 60s and 70s and it sticks with you.

"They were one of the great teams when I was a boy. It's a club that has enormous potential and everything is there. They need that little bit of luck and success."