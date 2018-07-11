Fulham in talks for Jean-Michael Seri but Whites concerned of rival bids

Fulham are in talks with Nice over a deal to sign Jean-Michael Seri but are concerned they could be outbid by another Premier League club, according to Sky sources.

The Whites are only prepared to pay around £18m for the highly-rated midfielder, who has a £35m release clause in his contract that is set to expire next week.

Sources close to the player have told Sky Sports News that Seri is now in London as he hopes to land a move to Premier League club this summer.

Seri did not travel with the rest of the Nice squad for the club's pre-season training camp last week.

Chelsea have also been interested, while German club Borussia Dortmund and Italian side Napoli have also held talks with his current club Nice.

Slavisa Jokanovic is hoping to improve the quality in his squad as the Whites bid to stay in the Premier League next season.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Fulham had made an initial inquiry into signing the 26-year-old as they bid to land a new dynamic box-to-box midfielder to compete with Stefan Johansen.

They have been interested in Salzburg's Amadou Haidara but he recently signed a new contract, while they are also keen on Lille midfielder Yves Bissouma.