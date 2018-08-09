Fulham in talks with Valencia for Martin Montoya
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/08/18 10:56am
Fulham have entered talks with Valencia for the signing of right-back Martin Montoya, according to Sky sources.
Montoya, 27, signed for Valencia in 2016 and has made 52 appearances for the club, scoring twice.
He has represented Spain at youth levels, from U17 through to U23, but has not made a senior appearance.
It marks a busy Deadline Day for Fulham, who are poised to sign Bristol City's Joe Bryan after the player undertook a medical.
