Fulham in talks with Valencia for Martin Montoya

Fulham have entered talks with Valencia for defender Martin Montoya

Fulham have entered talks with Valencia for the signing of right-back Martin Montoya, according to Sky sources.

Montoya, 27, signed for Valencia in 2016 and has made 52 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

He has represented Spain at youth levels, from U17 through to U23, but has not made a senior appearance.

It marks a busy Deadline Day for Fulham, who are poised to sign Bristol City's Joe Bryan after the player undertook a medical.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.