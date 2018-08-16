Aleksandar Mitrovic says he has the quality to star for Fulham in the Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 17 Championship matches last season

Aleksandar Mitrovic says he has the quality required to be a success in the Premier League with newly-promoted Fulham.

On loan at Craven Cottage last season from Newcastle, he had a big part to play in their promotion to the top flight, scoring 12 goals in 17 Sky Bet Championship matches.

That record saw Fulham make his stay with them permanent in July and now the Serbia international is hoping for similar numbers in the Premier League this season.

"I want to show everybody that I can play in the best league in the world and score goals. Goals are like an addiction. When you score you want more and more," he told The Telegraph.

"I know it is going to be hard. It is a better league with much more quality. But I know I have the ability, I have the quality."

Mitrovic has previous experience of the Premier League having moved to Newcastle from Anderlecht in 2015.

In three years at St James' Park he scored 14 goals in 65 league games with 10 of those goals coming in the top flight.