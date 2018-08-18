Slavisa Jokanovic sees positives in Fulham's defeat to Spurs

2:29 Slavisa Jokanovic gives his reaction to Sky Sports after his Fulham side lost 3-1 at Tottenham Slavisa Jokanovic gives his reaction to Sky Sports after his Fulham side lost 3-1 at Tottenham

Slavisa Jokanovic was happy with the spirit that Fulham showed during their 3-1 Premier League defeat to Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday.

Spurs took the lead in the 43rd minute through Lucas Moura, but Fulham responded well to that setback with Aleksandar Mitrovic hitting the post after half-time before equalising shortly after.

Ultimately, Spurs' superior quality told as goals from Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane handed them a two-goal advantage, and Jokanovic stressed that it will take time for his new-look side to gel.

"It's a shame, we made a great effort," said the Fulham boss. "After we equalised, we had another chance to score again and then they killed the game with one quality action and then immediately after they scored again. We didn't have the power to change the situation.

Aleksandar Mitrovic levelled things up for Fulham at Wembley

"The second goal showed the quality they have. We are a team that has been playing for a week and a half, they are a team that has been playing for three years and the synchronisation of the Spurs players is better than ours.

"In front of us, we have a lot of hard work but I can be encouraged by some of our play and the spirit that we showed in our best moment at the start of the second half.

"We can't be depressed, I want to be positive so we can fix our problems."

Following last weekend's 2-0 home defeat by Crystal Palace, Fulham find themselves in the relegation zone at this very early stage of the season, and they will be looking to pick up their first points of the season against Burnley at Craven Cottage next Sunday.