Middlesbrough's Marvin Johnson makes Sheffield United loan move

Marvin Johnson is under contract at Middlesbrough until 2020

Sheffield United have completed a late swoop to sign Middlesbrough’s Marvin Johnson on loan for the rest of the season.

Johnson looked set to make a switch to Hull before United clinched his signing moments before Friday's 5pm EFL loan deadline.

The 27-year-old former Oxford United player joined Boro in 2017 for £2.5m and made 22 appearances for them last season.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said: "Marvin gives us plenty of options, quick, left-footed and can play in a number of positions.

"We've tracked him for a while for good reason, we are delighted that we've finally got his signature."

The signing by Boro of Sam McQueen on a season-long loan from Southampton had helped clear the way for Johnson to leave the Riverside Stadium.

Johnson was United's second capture on deadline day after the Blades completed a permanent deal to sign Conor Washington from QPR and he is the club's eighth signing of the summer transfer window.