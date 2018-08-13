West Ham loan Edmilson Fernandes to Fiorentina
Last Updated: 13/08/18 1:20pm
West Ham midfielder Edmilson Fernandes has joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old Switzerland international has made 48 appearances for West Ham since joining from FC Sion in 2016.
The arrivals of Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez during the transfer window has given new West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini other options in the centre of midfield.
Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season and get their new campaign underway against Sampdoria on Sunday.
West Ham lost their Premier League opener 4-0 at Liverpool and will be looking for an improved performance against Bournemouth in their first home game of the season on Saturday.
