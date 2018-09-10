Karren Brady gives full support to West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini is yet to claim a point since taking charge of West Ham

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says she has complete faith in manager Manuel Pellegrini and has urged everyone at the club to stick together following their poor start to the new season.

The Hammers have lost their opening four matches and sit bottom of the Premier League, despite spending over £100m on 10 new arrivals during the summer.

Pellegrini is due to arrive back in England this week after being given time off to return to Chile and Brady has given her full backing to the 64-year-old as he attempts to turn the club's fortunes around.

Brady told The Sun: "Having decided we did not want to go through another season like the last one, the board took action.

"We appointed a manager with the most successful career we have ever had in Manuel Pelligrini and spent over £100m on players he wanted that we all thought would improve the team considerably.

"It hasn't happened yet but I have complete faith that things will soon start to turn our way. The most important thing is to stick together.

"It takes time for a new team to gel, but gel they will and anyway targeting the manager or certain players will help no-one.

"As a club, we will stand by them all, confident that they have the makings of an excellent side.

"They need the encouragement of the many people, like the supporters and the chairmen who love this club."