Domingos Quina's long-range screamer helps Watford beat Reading in Carabao Cup
Last Updated: 29/08/18 11:22pm
Watford beat Reading in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night thanks to a wonder goal from Portuguese midfielder Domingos Quina on his debut for the club.
The Premier League side were already leading through Isaac Success's first-half strike at the Madejski Stadium.
However, Javi Gracia's team confirmed their place in the third round of the competition courtesy of Quina's sensational long-range strike just past the hour-mark.
The ball dropped invitingly to Quina some 30 yards from goal and the 18-year-old unleashed a superb drive that flew past Sam Walker in the Reading goal.
What the above video to see the goal for yourself