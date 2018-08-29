Watford News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Domingos Quina's long-range screamer helps Watford beat Reading in Carabao Cup

Last Updated: 29/08/18 11:22pm
0:25
Domingos Quina (centre) scored a screamer on his Watford debut
Domingos Quina (centre) scored a screamer on his Watford debut

Watford beat Reading in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night thanks to a wonder goal from Portuguese midfielder Domingos Quina on his debut for the club.

The Premier League side were already leading through Isaac Success's first-half strike at the Madejski Stadium.

However, Javi Gracia's team confirmed their place in the third round of the competition courtesy of Quina's sensational long-range strike just past the hour-mark.

The ball dropped invitingly to Quina some 30 yards from goal and the 18-year-old unleashed a superb drive that flew past Sam Walker in the Reading goal.

What the above video to see the goal for yourself

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK