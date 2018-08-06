Birmingham to loan Omar Bogle from Cardiff despite Ipswich interest

Omar Bogle looks to be on his way to St Andrew's

Birmingham look set to beat Ipswich to the loan signing of Cardiff striker Omar Bogle, according to Sky sources.

The 25-year-old is ready to take a medical on Monday, although the clubs are yet to agree on whether the loan will be until January or the end of the season.

Bogle was previously believed to be on his way to Ipswich, but their Championship rivals Birmingham look to have secured his signature from under their noses.

This is despite Birmingham being under transfer restrictions from the EFL after being accused of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

They were previously under a full embargo, but the league have now permitted them to sign five new players in this window.

Bogle joined Cardiff from Wigan last summer, but was loaned to Peterborough Unjust five months later.

He is deemed surplus to requirements at the Cardiff City Stadium.

