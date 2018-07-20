Sunderland sign Glen Loovens on free transfer

Glen Loovens has been capped twice by the Netherlands

Sunderland have signed free agent Glen Loovens on a two-year deal.

The experienced Dutchman is new boss Jack Ross' seventh signing of the summer following the acquisitions of Tom Flanagan, Chris Maguire, Jon McLaughlin, Alim Ozturk, Reece James and Dylan McGeouch.

Loovens joins the Black Cats after a five-year spell at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

He began his career in his homeland at Feyenoord, before moving to Cardiff - initially on loan - in 2005.

Loovens played in the Bluebirds' 2008 FA Cup final loss to Portsmouth and joined Celtic the following season.

The 34-year-old had a brief spell in Spain with Zaragoza before joining Wednesday in 2013. He would go on to become Wednesday captain and made 150 appearances for the club.