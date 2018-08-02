Tom James to remain at Yeovil after failing to agree West Brom personal terms

Tom James has turned down a move to West Brom

Tom James will remain at Yeovil after failing to agree personal terms on a proposed move to West Brom.

Yeovil agreed a £400,000 fee for the 22-year-old, but the Welshman failed to agree terms with the Championship outfit.

The Wales Under-21 international has made 54 appearances for Town in an 18-month stay, including 51 impressive outings during the 2017/18 campaign which ended with James winning a host of end of season awards.

Joining Yeovil from Cardiff in January 2017, the versatile defender will remain at the club and part of manager Darren Way's plans for the forthcoming 2018/19 campaign.

West Brom boss Darren Moore has already made four new signings this summer, with Sam Johnstone, Kyle Bartley, Jonathan Bond and Conor Townsend joining the Baggies.