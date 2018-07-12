Wolves unconcerned with Sporting Lisbon's demands over Rui Patricio

Rui Patricio joined Wolves last month after leaving Sporting Lisbon

Wolves are not concerned with Sporting Lisbon's demands of £48.5m for Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio, according to Sky sources.

Patricio joined Wolves on a four-year deal in June after opting to break his Sporting Lisbon contract, following an attack on players and staff by masked supporters at the club's training ground.

The 30-year-old was one of a number of players, including William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Bruno Fernandes, to cancel their contracts at Sporting - citing 'just cause' in relation to the lack of safety and protection highlighted by the attack.

Wolves had been reported to be willing to pay £18m for the Portugal international before he opted to terminate his contract, allowing him to join the English club for free.

However, Sporting could yet be owed a compensation fee though if the case goes to a FIFA tribunal.

On Thursday Portuguese media published a 63-page dossier sent to FIFA by Sporting detailing the club's demands, including a request to ban Patricio from playing for six months.

Sporting have also asked FIFA to ban Wolves from all transfer activity for two windows.