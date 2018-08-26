WATCH: Rui Patricio wondersave denies Raheem Sterling against Wolves

0:35 Rui Patricio makes a spectacular save to deny Raheem Sterling Rui Patricio makes a spectacular save to deny Raheem Sterling

Watch Rui Patricio pull off a stunning save to turn Raheem Sterling's long-range shot onto the bar as Wolves hosted Man City.

The England midfielder was denied only the fourth goal from outside the area in his entire Premier League career by the hand of the big Portuguese keeper, who pulled off a wonderful stop to turn Sterling's effort onto the bar.

Wolves would go on to score first against the Premier League champions through Willy Boly, before Aymeric Laporte levelled with a header from a free-kick.

