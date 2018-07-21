Southampton's Jordy Clasie set for Feyenoord loan move

Jordy Clasie has won 17 caps for the Netherlands

Feyenoord are in talks with Southampton about signing former midfielder Jordy Clasie on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.

However, it is understood Saints would prefer a permanent deal for the 27-year-old, who moved to St Mary's in 2015 for £8m.

The Netherlands international has made 46 appearances for Southampton, scoring twice. He spent last season on loan at Club Brugge and helped them win the Belgian First Division title.

Clasie, who has two years remaining on his contract, tried to secure a return to Feyenoord last season but said the Dutch side "didn't want me".

He is understood to want a return to his native Netherlands for family reasons and could get his wish this summer, with Feyenoord looking to strengthen after finishing fourth in last season's Eredivisie, 17 points behinds champions PSV Eindhoven.

Should Clasie rejoin Feyenoord, he will become the 13th player to leave Southampton this summer as manager Mark Hughes rebuilds a squad that narrowly avoided relegation from last season's Premier League.