Neil Warnock exclusive: My vision for Cardiff survival

Neil Warnock spoke exclusively to Sky Sports about his vision for Cardiff's survival

Neil Warnock will not let an opening-day defeat throw him off track in his quest for Premier League survival.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, his vision for what is required is clear: home form is vital, the fans will be key, and the effort must be sky high.

Cardiff face Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Premier League at lunchtime on Saturday, following their defeat by Bournemouth on their return to the top flight, and Warnock wants the Cardiff City Stadium rocking.

Cardiff vs Newcastle Live on

"We're going to need everyone working together; we're going to need this stadium buzzing on a match day, because if you look at all the teams that come up, it's important to get points at home throughout the season. The stadium has to play its part.

"The fans I think were gobsmacked when we managed to attain promotion, so they now have a bigger part to play, to help maintain that and help us get points at home. It's a really good atmosphere when there are 33,000 here.

Warnock's Cardiff face Newcastle on Saturday

"We know we have to pick points up at home. We know we have to grasp the opportunities when they are presented to us. We had an opportunity at Bournemouth in the second half to get a result and we didn't take it.

"Every game throws difficult obstacles, and we have to try to overcome then. The type of teams we'll come up against in the Premier League is like no other league. The athleticism, the ability, so we have to match them."

Cardiff's different threat

Cardiff spent £29m on summer transfers, though fellow promoted sides Fulham and Wolves spent significantly more as they look to solidify a Premier League spot.

Though Warnock is happy with his squad and pleased with the positivity from the fans, he is under no illusion that Cardiff will be underdogs this season.

2:47 Highlights: Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff Highlights: Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff

"In every game we'll be underdog, home and away. But we have got to enjoy it. I know it sounds silly, it is difficult when you lose games, but you've got to bounce back and give your best.

"No disrespect to us, but you look at the amount the others - over £100m at Fulham and not far off £100m at Wolves - and we're way down, with the wage structure too.

"But all we can do is the best. Whatever will be, will be, we can't do any more than that. That's what I tell my players, give it your best shot, don't have any regrets and enjoy it.

"As long as the lads give me everything and do their best, there won't be any complaints from me.

Warnock insists the fans will play a huge part in any survival bid this season

"The fans have been brilliant this summer, really on board, they know we've not spent a lot of money. But not much negativity. They're level-headed, the Welsh, they've really got behind us. They're going to enjoy their time."

Warnock also spoke about a recent debate on the role of managers in 2018, admitting that Jose Mourinho was not far wrong in his suggestion that those in the hotseat should now be seen as 'head coaches', such is their decreased role in transfers.

"I still more or less do a lot more than what you should have, but I do think that's going to come into it a lot more. Jose is right, we're head coaches now, we're going to be given players and told to get on with it.

"Not me, because I'm getting past it now! But the younger managers I think will be given players. Yes, they'll have an input, but I think the owners more and more want directors of football. We don't have that here at the moment, but I'm sure over the next five or 10 years the club will evaluate that."

Watch the full interview with Warnock before Cardiff v Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am on Saturday