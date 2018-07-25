Derby County set to sign Martin Waghorn from Ipswich Town

Martin Waghorn has handed in a transfer request at Ipswich

Martin Waghorn has told Ipswich he wants to leave the club, with Derby County poised to sign the striker in a deal worth £8m, according to Sky sources.

The 28-year-old former Rangers striker scored 16 goals for Ipswich last season in the Championship, and has also been the subject of interest from Sheffield United.

Blades boss Chris Wilder told Sky Sports News that the club had withdrawn from negotiations for Waghorn because the asking price is too high.

Sheffield United's stance leaves Derby as the only club currently prepared to meet Ipswich's asking price, and a deal could be completed by new Rams boss Frank Lampard before the end of this week.

Lampard has already signed Florian Jozefzoon from Championship rivals Brentford and secured season-long loan deals for Chelsea's Mason Mount and Liverpool's Harry Wilson.