Nick Pope to see specialist on Monday following shoulder dislocation

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope will see a specialist on Monday to ascertain the extent of his shoulder injury.

Pope, 26, dislocated his shoulder during Burnley's Europa League second-round qualifier against Aberdeen on Friday.

The England international, who was a part of Gareth Southgate's squad at the World Cup this summer, was taken off in the 14th minute of the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor after appearing to collide with defender James Tarkowski.

Clarets manager Sean Dyche described the injury as "serious" on Friday and has now confirmed the goalkeeper is scheduled to see a specialist on Monday to ascertain the length of his lay-off.

He told Sky Sports News: "He sees a specialist tomorrow (Monday). It's a definite dislocation but it is the grading of it and how the specialist views it. I've spoke to him obviously and he is fine with the medics and that sort of stuff. We'll know more tomorrow.

"I can only imagine [he will be out for months] with that sort of injury, it won't be a matter of days."

Speaking after Sunday's goalless friendly draw against Montpellier, Dyche also confirmed Robbie Brady was taken off in that game as a precaution over a hamstring injury.