Sean Dyche says Burnley are embracing hectic schedule

Sean Dyche has no complaints about Burnley’s early season fixture congestion and says combining European and domestic commitments is part of "the rich tapestry of football".

Burnley travel to Athens to play Olympiacos in a Europa League first-leg play-off ahead of Sunday's Premier League visit to Fulham for what will be their eighth game of the season so far.

Dyche is looking for an improvement on last weekend's 3-1 loss against Watford but insists the Clarets are embracing the challenges brought about by their hectic schedule.

"The main differences [between Premier League and European football] are obvious," the Burnley manager said.

Burnley came unstuck at home to Watford on Sunday

"The travelling, obviously. We're in an era where we can get a private plane but we got back at 5am from the last game [away at Istanbul Basakehir]. That's still travelling, and it's travelling through the night.

"You of course have weather conditions, different surfaces, and in the case of going to Istanbul, a very heavy surface, certainly not like the Desso pitches here which are light and firm.

"There are different styles of course in Europe compared to the Premier League, which is usually a bit quicker. But it's all part of the rich tapestry of football and we enjoy that side of it.

"We've enjoyed the early part of it [the season]. It's work, but it's new and fresh. It's something exciting for the fans, whilst alongside that realising the main thing is still the Premier League."