Sebastien Bassong training with QPR after more than year out of game
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 21/08/18 11:29am
Former Tottenham and Newcastle defender Sebastien Bassong is training with QPR.
The Cameroon international has not played since March 2017 and was released by his last club Norwich in the summer that followed.
Bassong, 32, played an hour of QPR's U23 fixture against Nottingham Forest yesterday and is understood to initially be looking to gain fitness.
The game ended in a 3-3 draw with Deshane Dalling, Aramide Oteh and Ilias Chair scoring QPR's goals.
Rangers are bottom of the Championship having lost their first three league games - the latest a 7-1 defeat at West Brom on Saturday.
