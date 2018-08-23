Nahki Wells set for QPR medical ahead of loan move from Burnley

Nahki Wells is set to join QPR on a season-long loan from Burnley

Burnley striker Nahki Wells will undergo a medical at QPR on Thursday ahead of a season-long loan move, according to Sky sources.

The striker has been in discussions over the move over the last few days as Rangers also look to bring in Tomer Hemed on loan from Brighton.

Wells is set to join on a year-long loan deal that is understood not to include any option or obligation to buy him permanently.

The 28-year-old has been on the market all summer and had talks with Derby over a potential loan while Burnley were signing Matej Vydra from the Rams.

Wells joined Burnley from Huddersfield for £5m in 2017 but he is yet to begin a match for the Clarets in any competition.

The former Carlisle and Bradford City player - a Bermuda international - has made 10 substitute appearances for the Lancashire side.