England success didn't change Harry Maguire, says Claude Puel
Last Updated: 26/08/18 11:07pm
Harry Maguire has kept his feet on the ground despite enhancing his reputation at the World Cup, says Claude Puel.
The Leicester manager has praised his centre-back for continuing his fine form with the Foxes, while maintaining a level head.
Maguire was the hero on Saturday after scoring a late winner for his side against Southampton at St Mary's.
"He didn't change, and it was important he didn't change after his fantastic World Cup," said Puel of his match-winner.
"It's always difficult for a young player like Harry to come back and to come back with a good mentality, good focus and concentration.
"That's all important for a defender, and he came back focused and I have big respect for this.
"Because not a lot of players have that ability and capacity to come back and do that straight away, after a big World Cup like Harry, to come back with this good attitude and mentality.
"Now it's important he continues to find this good stability and emotion, and it was a good reward to score that goal."