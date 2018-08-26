England success didn't change Harry Maguire, says Claude Puel

Leicester Claude Puel has praised Harry Maguire for keeping a level head

Harry Maguire has kept his feet on the ground despite enhancing his reputation at the World Cup, says Claude Puel.

The Leicester manager has praised his centre-back for continuing his fine form with the Foxes, while maintaining a level head.

Maguire was the hero on Saturday after scoring a late winner for his side against Southampton at St Mary's.

"He didn't change, and it was important he didn't change after his fantastic World Cup," said Puel of his match-winner.

Maguire scored a late winner as Leicester defeated Southampton at St Mary's

"It's always difficult for a young player like Harry to come back and to come back with a good mentality, good focus and concentration.

"That's all important for a defender, and he came back focused and I have big respect for this.

2:59 Southampton 1-2 Leicester Southampton 1-2 Leicester

"Because not a lot of players have that ability and capacity to come back and do that straight away, after a big World Cup like Harry, to come back with this good attitude and mentality.

"Now it's important he continues to find this good stability and emotion, and it was a good reward to score that goal."