George Long close to joining Hull City from Sheffield United

George Long had a medical at Hull on Monday

Hull City are closing in on the signing of Sheffield United goalkeeper George Long.

Sky Sports News understands the 24-year old underwent a medical on Humberside on Monday.

Long spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, where he made 49 appearances for the Sky Bet League One club.

Sheffield United transfer listed the former England U20 international in May.

Hull have already made five signings this summer, with the likes of Eric Lichaj, Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs joining the Tigers ahead of the new season.