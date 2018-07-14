Leeds agree to sign Jamal Blackman from Chelsea on loan

Blackman spent last season on loan at Sheffield United

Leeds United have agreed to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.

Sky sources understand he is having a medical with the club on Saturday morning.

Blackman came through Chelsea's youth ranks, but has yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

This will be his fifth loan move, after spending time at Middlesbrough, Ostersunds FK, Wycombe Wanderers and most recently, Sheffield United. He made 33 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for Chris Wilder's side in the 2017/18 season.

This is the second dip into Chelsea's squad for new Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, after the team signed Blues midfielder Lewis Baker on a season-long loan at the end of June.