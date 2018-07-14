Marcus Antonsson leaves Leeds to join Malmo

Marcus Antonsson has returned to his native Sweden

Marcus Antonsson has left Leeds United to join Swedish side Malmo for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old striker moved to Elland Road in 2016 from Swedish club Kalmar FF and made a total of 21 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Antonsson spent the previous season on loan with Blackburn Rovers - registering eight goals in 34 appearances in all competitions - as he helped them win promotion from Sky Bet League One.

Elsewhere, Leeds have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources. It is understood he was having his medical with the club on Saturday morning.

Blackman came through Chelsea's youth ranks, but has yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

Jamal Blackman spent last season on loan at Sheffield United

This is the second dip into Chelsea's squad for new Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, after the team signed Blues midfielder Lewis Baker on a season-long loan at the end of June.