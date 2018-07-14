Marcus Antonsson leaves Leeds to join Malmo
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 14/07/18 8:48pm
Marcus Antonsson has left Leeds United to join Swedish side Malmo for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old striker moved to Elland Road in 2016 from Swedish club Kalmar FF and made a total of 21 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.
Antonsson spent the previous season on loan with Blackburn Rovers - registering eight goals in 34 appearances in all competitions - as he helped them win promotion from Sky Bet League One.
Transfer Talk: Who are Sarri's targets?
The Transfer Talk panel discuss the players incoming Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will target before the deadline.
Elsewhere, Leeds have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources. It is understood he was having his medical with the club on Saturday morning.
Blackman came through Chelsea's youth ranks, but has yet to make an appearance for the senior side.
This is the second dip into Chelsea's squad for new Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, after the team signed Blues midfielder Lewis Baker on a season-long loan at the end of June.