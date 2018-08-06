Nottingham Forest keen on Sam Byram, says Aitor Karanka

1:00 Aitor Karanka confirms Nottingham Forest are interested in signing West Ham defender Sam Byram Aitor Karanka confirms Nottingham Forest are interested in signing West Ham defender Sam Byram

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka has confirmed the club are looking at signing West Ham defender Sam Byram.

Forest are actively seeking a new right-back and we understand talks are ongoing with West Ham over a deal to bring Byram to the City Ground.

The 24-year-old's time at the Hammers has been hampered by a number of injuries and he made just 10 appearances in all competitions last season.

Karanka says Byram is one of a number of targets on Forest's list, but admits he is leaving the transfer negotiations to the club's hierarchy.

When asked about the interest in Byram, Karanka said: "He is one on the list. He is a West Ham player and we are not in a hurry. We have another few days to try to buy someone and another two or three weeks to try and bring someone in on loan.

"We have been working since May to try to build a good squad and we will bring in the right one.

"I trust the club 150 per cent so I don't need to be involved in every single conversation with the players.

"I know that the players who arrive will be the right ones for us. The right player will arrive at the right time."

Forest started the new season with a 1-1 draw away at Bristol City and take on recently relegated West Brom at home on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football.

The Baggies suffered a surprise opening weekend defeat to Bolton, but Karanka is expecting Darren Moore's side to bounce back with an improved performance against Forest.

"It will be more than difficult for us," he said. "They will want to recover and show that they are a Premier League team.

"They have Premier League players like (Jake) Livermore and for that reason I think they will come here and they will be more dangerous.

"If they realise soon how tough the Championship is, then sure they have the players to fight and get promotion.

"But, I don't care about the opponent. If we are well, then we will win games."