Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Percy Tau due for Brighton medical
Tau was South African player of the year in 2017-18 season
Last Updated: 19/07/18 3:33pm
Brighton target Percy Tau is due for a medical with the club in the coming days.
The 24-year-old playmaker is due in the UK and if personal terms are agreed he is expected to be loaned to a European side to help with his work permit application.
Last week, his club Mamelodi Sundowns released a statement in which their president "gave instructions to the management to finalise the deal".
Tau, who has been capped 12 times by South Africa, was named Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year in 2018 after a season in which he scored 11 goals in 30 league appearances.
He had refused to report for training in recent weeks in an attempt to get the deal done, but the club's statement said: "Tau and his agent came to see [the president] and apologised for disclosing confidential information to the media and for Percy Tau not reporting for training".
The deal will reportedly make Tau the most expensive player from the South African Premier Soccer League.
Meanwhile, we understand Brighton remain in the market for a centre back and retain an interest in Reading's Liam Moore. Last month Brighton had three bids rejected by the Championship club.
Moore, 25, has three years left to run of his current deal at the Madejski Stadium.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.