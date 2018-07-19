Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Percy Tau due for Brighton medical

Percy Tau has been capped 12 times by South Africa

Brighton target Percy Tau is due for a medical with the club in the coming days.

The 24-year-old playmaker is due in the UK and if personal terms are agreed he is expected to be loaned to a European side to help with his work permit application.

Last week, his club Mamelodi Sundowns released a statement in which their president "gave instructions to the management to finalise the deal".

Tau, who has been capped 12 times by South Africa, was named Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year in 2018 after a season in which he scored 11 goals in 30 league appearances.

He had refused to report for training in recent weeks in an attempt to get the deal done, but the club's statement said: "Tau and his agent came to see [the president] and apologised for disclosing confidential information to the media and for Percy Tau not reporting for training".

The deal will reportedly make Tau the most expensive player from the South African Premier Soccer League.

Brighton's third bid for Liam Moore was believed to include an initial payment of £8m plus add-ons

Meanwhile, we understand Brighton remain in the market for a centre back and retain an interest in Reading's Liam Moore. Last month Brighton had three bids rejected by the Championship club.

Moore, 25, has three years left to run of his current deal at the Madejski Stadium.