Brighton in talks to sign Lille midfielder Yves Bissouma

Brighton are in talks with Lille over a deal to sign Yves Bissouma, Sky Sports News understands.

The club are keen to bring the promising Mali midfielder to the south coast and add an athletic box-to-box to midfielder to their team.

Reports in France claim a deal in the region of £17.7m is close to being agreed but Sky Sports News understands that is not the case.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this summer Bissouma was also of interest to Tottenham and Everton.

Fulham were also keen on the 21-year-old before they signed Jean Michael Seri from Nice earlier this week.