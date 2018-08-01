Brighton willing to pay £6m to sign Jack O'Connell from Sheffield United

Jack O'Connell played every league game for Sheffield United last season

Brighton are prepared to pay £6m for Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell after their pursuit of Reading's Liam Moore stalled, Sky Sports News understands.

Moore had handed in a transfer request earlier in the week to try to force through his move to Brighton, but Reading are holding firm at this stage.

Albion have had three bids for Moore, worth up to £8m, rejected already this summer

Brighton have so far been thwarted in their pursuit of Liam Moore

Chris Hughton wants a centre back to add to his defensive options, and has now turned to O'Connell, who was a key player for Sheffield United last season, appearing in all 46 Championship matches.

The 24-year-old joined Sheffield United from Brentford in the summer of 2016 and helped them win promotion to the Championship in his first season at the club.

It's been a busy summer for Hughton, with eight players coming in and 10 players leaving the south coast club already.

