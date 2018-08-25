Brighton must maintain performance levels, says manager Chris Hughton

Brighton boss Chris Hughton insists his side must maintain the performance levels that have seen them lose narrowly at Liverpool and beat Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah's 23rd-minute strike was enough to hand Liverpool a slender victory on Saturday but Brighton had chances of their own to follow up their 3-2 victory over United last Sunday with another positive result.

And Hughton insists his side can have a good season if they keep up those levels of performance.

"It's a very difficult division but we've been very good in the last two games," he said. "They were of course against Manchester United at home and Liverpool away, so it's not a bad thing to be good in those games.

Sadio Mane puts pressure on Anthony Knockaert at Anfield

"We need to make sure we have the same level of performance in the games we can realistically get points from. If we get that level of performance throughout the season, then we'll be fine.

"We've had two very difficult games and we've come out with a lot of credit. We got a result last week and of course didn't this week, but we gave everything to get a result."

Brighton were caught out for Liverpool's winner as James Milner robbed Yves Bissouma of possession 15 yards outside his own area. It led to Salah's 23rd-minute strike and Hughton was disappointed with the manner in which they conceded the goal.

"We conceded a very poor goal and you have to make sure you stick in the game," he said. "At that stage, you can crumble a little bit, particularly here with the quality they've got, but we stuck in there.

"When you concede a goal like that, the disappointment can spread through the team and that can show, but I don't think it showed. We raised our game again."

Early in the second half Anthony Knockaert sliced wide as Brighton went in search of an equaliser, while Alisson had to be at his best to keep out substitute Pascal Gross' header.

Hughton was pleased with his side's response to going a goal down at Anfield.

Davy Propper in action with Virgil Van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield

"Over the 90 minutes, you know you've got to have a defence who throw their bodies in front of the ball, and a goalkeeper who's going to make a few good saves for you," he said. "But I thought we had chances of our own. They made changes towards the end of the game to get that extra goal - but we finished really strong and we won't have many opportunities like that.

"At 1-0 down, you expect Liverpool to push on, especially going into their favourite end of the ground, but we got stronger as the game went on and played a system that helped us.

"We were good on the ball and had some really good moments. If we were a little more clinical with our chances, then we would have taken something from the game."