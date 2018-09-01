Chris Hughton has no qualms with Anthony Knockaert's angry reaction to substitution

2:31 Chris Hughton has no issue with Anthony Knockaert's reaction to being substituted Chris Hughton has no issue with Anthony Knockaert's reaction to being substituted

Chris Hughton has no qualms with Anthony Knockaert's angry reaction to being substituted in Brighton's 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday.

With the score at 2-1 to Fulham, Knockaert was replaced for the final 16 minutes by Alireza Jahanbakhsh, before Brighton got a leveller through Glenn Murray's penalty.

Knockaert had to be calmed down on the bench after his angry reaction, but Hughton says he wants all of his players to be disappointed at being subbed.

He told Sky Sports: "I hope there isn't anybody happy to come off, but I have to make decisions that will hopefully get us back in the game, and I think everybody understands that.

"But I don't mind someone showing a bit of frustration. It's not like Anthony had a bad game, he didn't, it was just to change things a little bit in our favour."

Hughton was happy with Brighton's point, having been 2-0 down, with Murray scoring twice, once from the spot, after Pascal Gross had missed a first-half penalty.

"[I'm] delighted, I think it's nothing less than we deserve. When you go 2-0 down at home against a good side at keeping possession, you've got to be grateful for what we've got.

"I've got to give credit to our lads, we dropped our levels after we missed the penalty and that was the change in the momentum. But I thought after they scored their second the reaction was excellent, and we could have even won it at the end."