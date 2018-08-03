Brentford to receive £600k from Alfie Mawson's move to Fulham

Alfie Mawson joined Fulham for £15m

Brentford are to receive £600k from Fulham's £15m deal to sign Alfie Mawson from Swansea, Sky Sports News understands.

Mawson was a youth player at the Bees before joining Barnsley in 2015 when he was out of contract at Griffin Park.

Brentford were owed compensation for him at the time, however, and under the terms of an agreement made seven months later, the West London club are owed 40% of any sell-on Barnsley receive from the Swans.

Mawson's move from Barnsley in 2016 has benefitted Brentford

Barnsley are set to bank 15% of the profit above £5m from the deal to Fulham - a sum of £1.5m - with £600k of that heading to Griffin Park.

Barnsley sold Mawson to Swansea in the summer of 2016, and he impressed in 71 appearances for the Welsh club, putting him in the England frame, before completing a move to Fulham on Thursday.

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Premier League channel to watch 126 live games next season. Find out more.