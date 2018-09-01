League Two round-up: Lincoln win to go three points clear

Lincoln are three points clear at the top of the League Two table after an emphatic 3-0 win at fellow promotion hopefuls Exeter.

Lee Frecklington and John Akinde quickly turned the game in the Imps' favour with goals as half-time approached before a Troy Brown own goal at the start of the second half put the result beyond doubt.

At the opposite end of the standings, new Notts County manager Harry Kewell sat in the stands and watched his team slip to a 3-1 home defeat against Forest Green.

Macclesfield are the side directly above Kewell's team after they were beaten 3-0 at Crewe, who triumphed thanks to a goal from Charlie Kirk and a double from Jordan Bowery.

Newport are up to second in the table after a 2-1 win at Port Vale. Scot Bennett and Dan Butler scored either side of Tom Pope's equaliser for the hosts.

Joe Walsh's early goal looked like it would give MK Dons all three points at Swindon but an injury-time equaliser from Elijah Adebayo ensured it finished 1-1 at the County Ground.

Northampton and Tranmere also shared a 1-1 draw after Junior Morias cancelled out James Norwood's opener for Rovers.

Luke Norris scored twice, one from the penalty spot, and Harry Pell also netted a spot-kick as Colchester won 3-1 at Cheltenham, who replied through Kevin Dawson.

Substitute Sam Surridge scored two minutes from time to give Oldham a 2-1 home victory against Crawley. Gevaro Nepomuceno put the Latics ahead but Dannie Bulman levelled. Ollie Palmer saw a penalty saved by Daniel Iversen and Surridge punished the visitors at the end.

Tyler Walker's 55th-minute penalty saw Mansfield beat Carlisle 1-0 at Field Mill while Yeovil were 1-0 winners at Grimsby, substitute Omari Patrick with the 78th-minute goal.

Bury got their first win since the opening day as they defeated struggling Morecambe 3-2. David Amoo's first-half goal gave Cambridge a 1-0 win at Stevenage.