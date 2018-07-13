Peterborough sign Nottingham Forest's Jason Cummings on loan

Jason Cummings celebrates scoring for Rangers in Scottish Cup quarter-final against Falkirk

Peterborough United have signed Scotland international striker Jason Cummings on a season-long loan from Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Glasgow Rangers, scoring six goals in 18 appearances. However, Rangers chose not to make the deal permanent.

Peterborough manager Steve Evans was delighted to secure the striker's signature for the coming campaign and is looking forward to working with the young talent.

"I am delighted to sign Jason. When you sign a player of the calibre of Jason from a club the size of Nottingham Forest, you have to give credit and thanks to our chairman Darragh MacAnthony for sanctioning the move," Evans told Peterborough's official website.

"Jason has a real work ethic and has a great habit of scoring goals. For me it is an outstanding addition to an already talented squad and I look forward to working with him."