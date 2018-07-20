Ryan Kent to undergo Rangers medical ahead of season-long loan from Liverpool

Ryan Kent played in Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers on July 11

Ryan Kent will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours ahead of completing his season-long loan move to Rangers, according to Sky sources.

Rangers agreed terms with Liverpool on a deal for the winger on Friday and it is expected the move will be completed in the coming days.

He will become manager Steven Gerrard's 10th signing since the former Liverpool captain took charge at Ibrox.

Kent, who has represented England at U18 and U20 level, signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool last August.

The 21-year-old is a graduate from Liverpool's academy and spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Freiburg and Sky Bet Championship club Bristol City but only made 18 appearances across both spells.

Gerrard has already secured a season-long loan deal for Kent's team-mate Ovie Ejaria as well as a free transfer for Jon Flanagan following his release from Liverpool.